Halloween is a time for scares.
Mostly, the frights are all in fun. However, Alyssa Lyerson, the Rev. Randy Crum and others plan to use the day to present some horrors prophesied in the Bible that they believe will unfold sooner rather than later.
They are hosting Tribulation House from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 in the former Epworth United Methodist Church at the intersection of East Washington Street and Butler Avenue.
In Christian theology, the Tribulation is commonly described as a seven-year period preceding Jesus’ return to earth, with the second half of that time of that time often referred to as the Great Tribulation. That period is painted as the outpouring of God’s wrath being on the earth.
The Tribulation is linked to the Rapture, an event when Christians are instantly taken from the earth to spare them, depending on interpretation, either much or all of the Tribulation.
“When I was a little girl, probably in seventh grade, I was in Youth for Christ, and we took a trip to the Tribulation House in Beaver County.” Lyerson said. “I’ve never forgotten the things that I saw in those scenes, they’ve just always stuck with me.
“I really felt over the past two years that God’s been dealing with me on bringing those visions that I remember to life here in New Castle.”
Tribulation House, Lyerson said, is a live representation of different scenes from the Rapture and Tribulation period. In between presentations, Crum will be speaking and explaining what was shown.
The aim of the event she added, is for participants to “feel moved enough to accept Jesus as their savior, and we want to basically make people aware that this is what’s coming and the only way that you’re going to be able to escape what’s coming is if you give your life to Jesus now.”
Crum, who heads up Vision MInistries of Lawrence County, is looking forward to talking about end-time prophecy mentioned in the Bible. Much of Vision Ministries’ recent focus has been on addiction and recovery matters.
“I’m very excited to have an opportunity to get back to explaining the word of God,” Crum said. “This is what I’ve been called to do.
“Revelation (the biblical book that contains much of end-time prophecy) is a book that is so misunderstood and really needs to be examined and preached, especially in the day in which we live.”
Joining Lyerson and Crum in the effort are Lyerson’s friend Samantha McConahy and Vision Ministries’ Laura Colvin.
Admission is free, and doors will open at 7:30 p.m. each night. Visitors will be taken through in groups of 10 to provide social distancing. Masks must be worn upon entering the building. The presentation is not recommended for anyone under the age of 10.
At the conclusion, there will be grab-and-go of s’mores and cocoa.
