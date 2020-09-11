A suspect accused in a shooting at Westview Terrace two years ago is scheduled to stand trial next week.
Jury selection is to begin Monday in the case of Tihry Lamar Gardner, 27, whose last known address was 105 N. Lee Ave. He charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault in the Nov. 19, 2018, incident where a woman was shot in the leg inside her apartment.
The proceeding will be in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
The reported victim, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, suffered a bullet wound to the leg when shots were fired from the street outside of her apartment on Sankey Street. According to a criminal complaint, she told police that she was lying in bed and heard the gunfire, and she stood up and was hit in the leg by a bullet.
The woman’s boyfriend drove her to UMPC Jameson Hospital and she was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment at the time.
Another witness told police that she was outside of her apartment on Beech Street when she heard gunfire, according to the complaint.
She said she saw Gardner walking backward in the parking lot, shooting a gun toward one of the buildings. She said she saw flashes coming from Gardner’s hand during the gunfire and she turned to run and fell in the mud.
Gardner’s defense attorney in the case is John Bongivengo. Assistant district attorney William Flannery will be the prosecutor.
