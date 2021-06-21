Trial starts for suspect in baby's death

Opening arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning in the criminal trial of Christopher Lee Kennedy, accused of strangling a baby to death and encasing its body in cement inside a safe.
Prosecuting and defense attorneys spent the day Monday selecting a jury for the trial, which is expected to take most of this week in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox.
Kennedy, 41, of Wampum, is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide; 20 counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a person younger than 16, 10 counts of statutory sexual assault of a person 11 or older; and one count each of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
The charges were filed in November 2019 by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office in cooperation with the Ellwood City Police Department. He has remained in the Lawrence County jail without bond since his arrest.
Investigators believe the baby died about a year before Kennedy's arrest. The probe into the circumstances, and a reported cover-up since then, were conducted by the district attorney's office and the Ellwood City police. The police and county detectives had received information that an intimate three-year relationship between Kennedy and the baby's mother began when she was 13.
Kennedy is accused of repeatedly having had sex with the teen and impregnating her at age 16, and then participating in the infant's death. The police found the baby's remains in a closet in the girl's house after investigators were alerted by Children's Hospital, where the teen after giving birth hovered between life and death for about a year.
According to a criminal complaint, the hospital had alerted the Ellwood City police that a teen had been sexually assaulted, and the hospital police believed, based on information from the girl, that Kennedy was the alleged offender.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were advised that the girl had given birth at her home on Todd Avenue in Ellwood City, where she lived with her father and stepmother, and that the baby was inside a box in a bedroom closet.
The Ellwood City police contacted the district attorney's office, and detectives went to the house, where the girl's father allowed them to check the bedroom closet. They opened the closet and found a blue plastic tote containing a safe wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, according to a criminal compliant.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the safe and its contents, and other possible evidence.
The detectives had the safe taken by ambulance to the Beaver County medical examiner's office at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver, where it was opened Nov. 14, 2017. Police noted in the report that it appeared to have been filled with cement and caulking sealer.
The police pried the cement from the safe and found three plastic bags inside that contained the remains of an 18 1/2-inch, brown-haired baby boy that were wrapped in a towel, according to a criminal complaint.
The teen was hospitalized Oct. 23, 2017, and police through questioning her learned the baby had been born on Oct. 9. The girl subsequently fell gravely ill and was on a ventilator for about two weeks. She remained ill throughout that year, having ingested quantities of herbal supplements and medications at Kennedy's direction and not receiving proper medical care, according to the report.
She also underwent about 35 operations and was hospitalized for about eight months, then received continued medical treatment, the police reported.
Vincent Martwinski, the district attorney's lead detective, said at the time of Kennedy's arrest that that the investigation was lengthy because the teen was so sick and had been hospitalized for months.
The girl told detectives that when Kennedy learned she was pregnant, he told her they couldn't have the baby because she was a minor and he'd get into trouble, the report alleges. She told police that Kennedy bought her vitamins and herb supplements, including black cohosh, to try to abort the baby. She said that Kennedy made her take the pills and asked her to take amoxicillin and told her the baby "needed to go," the report said.
