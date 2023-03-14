A woman facing more than 150 charges for reported animal cruelty, abuse and neglect, and endangering the welfare of four children is standing trial this week for those reported offenses in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
A jury was selected Monday in the case against Tesha Semaj Berry, 38, of Rabbit Haven Lane in Washington Township. Opening statements were made Tuesday morning by Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Deanna Emerich and Berry's defense attorney, Justin Quinn of Beaver.
State police filed felony charges in March 2021, against Berry, who is accused of having kept a menagerie of pit bulls, mice, gerbils and snakes with four children in her mobile home in deplorable conditions.
The police at the time confiscated 30 pit bulls, two kittens, two ball python snakes, two gerbils and six feeder mice, according to a criminal complaint that was filed with the charges. Three other dead ball python snakes also were found in individual plastic bins inside her house.
Berry is accused of keeping the animals and her children in execrable, unsanitary conditions and not providing the animals with proper food, water and protection. The conditions were observed inside and outside of her home, according to the criminal complaint, and the pit bulls' ears were cropped so short their eardrums were exposed. Lawrence County Children and Youth Services at the time of Berry's arrest had removed the children, ranging from ages 5 to 11, from the home and placed them with another family member.
The police had received information about the conditions of the animals and the residence from a sworn humane police officer, who took the witness stand Monday morning.
The officer, Wendi Wiegand, told the jury how she visited the site and found a number of dogs outside in unsanitary conditions with no protection from the weather, and their water bowls were either empty or were frozen. When she went inside the house, she noticed a bad odor at the entrance and “it hit me like a wall.
“The odor was overwhelming,” Wiegand said, and the further into the house she went, the worse the smell became.
“It was one of the worst ones I've ever been to, inside,” she said.
She noticed a white mouse running across the kitchen and one of the older children, possibly a younger teen, picked it up by the tail and put it into a cardboard box. There were puppies inside in a pen, and three small children were on a couch in the living room. She said the pens were filthy with feces and wet pads and two 7-week-old puppies had cropped ears that still had sutures. Feeder mice were in a box on a shelf and gerbils were inside an aquarium.
When asked what the conditions were of the gerbils, Wiegand said, “There were definitely bigger problems to address at that residence.”
Berry is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.