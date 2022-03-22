A New Castle police detective carried an assault rifle into the courtroom Tuesday to be used as evidence in the trial of Robert Lee Sutton Jr.
Sutton, 38, of Whippo Street is accused of using that AR-15 to fire off rounds outside of the Double D Bar — which has since closed — on June 26, 2019. No injuries were reported. He is charged with being a felon who not allowed to possess, use or be in control of a firearm.
A jury was selected Monday, and testimony from witnesses got under way Tuesday afternoon in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge, following morning opening statements by the prosecuting and defense attorneys.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller told the jury that Sutton has several previous felony convictions that prevent him from having a gun. He explained that the police seized an assault rifle from a Dushane Street house where a van was parked that Sutton had been seen in that night. He said that Sutton in an interview with a police detective admitted to having fired shots that night outside of the bar. He said that videotaped interview will be played for the jury this week.
Sutton’s defense attorney, Justin D. Quinn of Beaver County, told the jury in his opening the police investigation stopped right after Sutton’s arrest, and in nearly three years after that, no further work was done on the case. He suggested that the police never obtained any forensic evidence, DNA analysis, fingerprints from the gun or gunpowder residue from Sutton’s hands that night. He emphasized a search warrant conducted at the Dushane Street house also turned up other guns, including one stolen, and drugs.
According to Miller’s account that he presented in an overview to the jury, a New Castle officer responded to the Double D early that morning after the gunfire and spoke with several witnesses, including the bartender, who said that two men were engaged in a fight that went outside and a man got out of a white van and fired shots, then got into the car and it left. The bar owner also heard gunshots, Miller said, and the police found four .223 casings on the ground behind the bar.
He said that surveillance video of the incident “was not preserved,” but police obtained a screen shot of the white van from the officer’s body camera footage. Later, the police found that van parked in front of 1008 Dushane St., Miller told the jury. The police set up surveillance around the house and they saw a man exit, then two others, and the officers detained them, he said, adding one of them was Sutton.
The police obtained a search warrant and found an AR-15 style rifle with a magazine in it, loaded with 20 live rounds, under a couch. There also was large black duffle bag in the back of the van.
One of the three told officers that he was driving with Sutton and the other male and they went to Double D. The driver told police that when a fight ensued at the bar, Sutton got out and got out the rifle. Some time after that he heard shots fired, Miller relayed to the jury.
Miller continued that the driver had told police they picked up Sutton later along Big Run and they went back to Double D and Sutton got the rifle he had stashed in the bushes and weeds.
“Those are the only facts you need to consider,” Miller told the jury. “The law is clear.”
He told the jury that Sutton has numerous felony convictions.
Quinn countered that “Mr. Sutton is presumed innocent. It’s a natural human tendency to believe that a convicted felon should have to prove is innocence,” he said, but the burden of proof is on the government, and not his client.
He pointed out to the jurors that “little or no investigation has occurred in about three years” in the case.
“You’ll hear there’s little or no forensic evidence. They think they have the AR-15 Mr. Sutton had that night,’” Quinn continued. “They did no additional investigation in three years of proving that. He added that the four rounds found at the scene were never tested to see if they came from that specific assault rifle.
It’s not your job to speculate,” he told the jury. “They’re asking you to assume they got it right on June 26, 2019. Everyone assumes in a case like this that it’s a slam-dunk conviction.”
Other charges of discharging a firearm against a city ordinance and recklessly endangering other persons filed against Sutton in the case were withdrawn before the start of trial.
