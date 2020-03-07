IRVING, TEXAS — Financial services provider Treloar & Heisel and specialty management services company U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) have entered into a strategic relationship to help young oral and maxillofacial surgery associates prepare for a prosperous future.
The agreement between the two companies is effective for the next three years. During this time period, USOSM will provide associates who join USOSM partner practices access to Treloar and Heisel’s Personal CFO Services, which include: financial planning, insurance, retirement planning, debt refinancing and other financial services.
“For dental and medical professionals, Treloar & Heisel is synonymous with excellent financial services. We’re excited to be working with them to position our young associates for a brighter future. It’s one of the ways we bring added value to our new associates, who are joining our partner practices throughout the United States,” notes Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Founded in 1959 by Dan Treloar and headquartered in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Treloar & Heisel is a premier financial services provider to dental and medical professionals across the country. Treloar & Heisel assists thousands of dental and medical professionals — from training all the way through retirement — with a comprehensive suite of insurance products and financial services.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning six states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota and Alabama.
A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success.
USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
