Stepping up one’s game often involves going big, or going home.

New Visions, though, is doing both.

The organization is teaming up with Feola Entertainment to once again oversee New Castle’s Hometown Holiday Parade — canceled last year because of COVID-19 — and expand the list of accompanying activities.

The “big” aspects begin with a new community Christmas tree. The 26-foot-tall accoutrement sits atop a platform built on the Kennedy Square fountain and will be illuminated at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 to cap the Light Up Night activities.

The parade steps off at 3 p.m., and a Pop-Up Family Festival will fill the time in between.

“The Christmas tree is something we’ve seen in other communities,” New Visions Executive Director Angie Urban said. “You look at Rockefeller Center, the statement that the Christmas tree can really be, and we looked at the found and said, ‘That looks like the perfect pedestal for a giant Christmas tree.”

The tree will make its debut in memory of the late Bob Del Signore, who died in January. The local businessman and former county commissioner was a longtime proponent of economic development.

“He made a commitment to downtown in creating a festive atmosphere,” Urban said. “He collected a little bit of money from everybody he could think of for 30-plus years and created a holiday fund that would help replace decorations when they broke and help with lighting.

“He was very interested in creating a holiday atmosphere, so this is certainly something we’re excited to debut.”

As it did two years ago, the parade will organize on the Columbus Innerbelt, proceed up Croton Avenue, then turn left onto East Washington Street and proceed to Kennedy Square. Formerly, the procession entered West Washington Street from the Innerbelt and headed east, turning onto East Street, then North Street.

The change in route also is part of the “think big” approach.”

“North Street is pretty narrow and has a lot of low-hanging wires,” Urban said. “We wanted to go bigger and better with our balloons (which come from New Castle-based Starbound Entertainment and owner Toni McKay, who provides balloons to events both nationally and internationally).

Story continues below video

“This route allows us to do that. On North Street, we wouldn’t have been able to get any bigger.”

Jeff Feola of Feola Entertainment — who teamed with New Visions on the summer’s downtown concert series at Riverwalk Park — believes the helium-filled balloons will be “a great spectacle.”

“It shows the city that we are of Pittsburgh caliber,” he said. “We are of the Macy’s Day caliber. We have balloon handlers, and we’re giving them a taste of what they would have if they were living in a big city.”

One of the balloons, Feola said, will be a giant elf and will tie in with the New Castle Playhouse’s upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical,” based on the Will Ferrell holiday film. Playhouse members, alumni and cast members will serve as balloon handlers and Brett Rodgers — who plays the title role in the Playhouse production — will sing a song from the show at the tree-lighting ceremony.

“This is a great opportunity to get our community to support local community theater,” Feola said. “Supporting local is more than just buying bread at Joseph’s; it is supporting the local artists who are here as well — all the people who are making things, people who are creating art, the local bands and the people who are making theater.”

As of last week, the parade line-up included 84 entries, with each unit having anywhere from one to 100 individuals. The 2019 parade, Urban noted, saw more than 1,000 people participate in the procession, making it close to a 90-minute event.

“We’re having a float competition again this year, with a first prize and two honorable mentions,” Urban added. “The theme is Home is Here for the holidays, to match the Home is Here rebranding that the city of New Castle is working on.”

The parade’s new route also will enable watch-from-your-car parking along Croton Avenue, and organizers also are hoping to have it live-streamed as well.

As for the move to an afternoon time slot from what had been an annual Thursday night event, Urban said that, too, has been a plus.

“It offers a better chance for visitors to discover businesses, attractions and eateries downtown,” she said, “and we found more people were willing to participate without the obligation of going to school or work the next morning.’

“We’re looking forward to filling the streets with school bands, giant balloons, floats and fun to celebrate the holiday season as a community.”

(Coming Next: When the parade ends, the Pop-Up Festival begins.)

