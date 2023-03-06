The Lawrence County treasurer’s office will hosting its annual tax outreach location beginning this month to enable county property owners to pay their county taxes early.
The dates, times and locations have been set up during the county’s discount period for paying taxes, to make it easier for residents to pay in their home towns or nearby without going to the courthouse.
The deadline to pay county taxes at discount is May 5. The face value period ends July 7, and the penalty date begins July 8 and ends Dec. 31.
Lawrence County Register and Recorder Tammy R. Crawford also will be at those locations with information about Property Alert, her office’s free property fraud protection tool. The program is a software-based monitoring tool that allows property owners to create profiles and be alerted if any document such as a mortgage, deed or mortgage satisfaction related to a specific parcel should be recorded under the parcel’s identification or the owner’s name without the owner’s knowledge.
The county property tax outreach schedule is:
•Plain Grove Township building, 1029 Plain Grove Road, Volant, 10:00 a.m. to noon March 14.
•Taylor Township building, Industrial Street, West Pittsburg, 9 to 11 a.m. March 15.
•Scott Township fire hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road, (Route 108) 10 a.m. to noon March 16
•South New Castle Borough building, 2411 Adella St., 10 a.m. to noon March 21
•New Wilmington Borough building, 134 High St., 10 a.m. To noon March 22
•Perry Township municipal building, 284 Reno Road, 10 a.m. To noon March 23
•Enon Valley/Little Beaver Township, Enon Valley firehall, 152 Cass St., Enon Valley, 10 a.m. to noon March 27
•Volant Borough/Washington Township, Volant Borough building, 525 Main St., Volant, 10 a.m. to noon March 28
•Wampum Borough, borough building at 355 Main St. Ext., 10 a.m. to noon March 29
•New Beaver Borough, 778 Wampum-New Galilee Road, 10 a.m. to noon March 30
•Mahoning Township, municipal building, 4538 W. State St., 10 a.m. to noon April 4
•Ellport Borough, borough building, 313 Burns Ave., 9 to 11 a.m. April 5
•Shenango Township, municipal building, 1000 Willowbrook Road, 9 a.m. to noon April 11
•Ellwood City, municipal building at 525 Lawrence Ave., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12
•Neshannock Township, municipal building, 3131 Mercer Road, 8 a.m. to noon April 13
•Hickory Township, municipal building, 2375 Eastbrook Road, 10 a.m. to noon April 17
•Slippery Rock Township, municipal building, 4334 Route 422, 9 a.m. to noon April 18
•Bessemer Borough building, 2201 E. Poland Ave., 10 a.m. to noon April 19
•Wilmington Township, municipal building, 669 Wilson Mill Road, 10 a.m. to noon April 24
•Pulaski Township, municipal building, 1172 Route 208, 9 a.m. to noon April 25
•North Beaver Township, municipal building, 861 Mount Jackson Road, 10 a.m. to noon April 26
•Union Township municipal building, 1910 Municipal Drive, 10 a.m. to noon April 27
•Wayne Township, municipal building, 1418 Wampum Road, 10 a.m to noon April 28.
