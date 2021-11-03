The Lawrence County Treasurer’s office collected more than $27 million through the end of last month.
The office reported this week that year-to-date collections total $27,183,349.89.
Potential 2021 taxes collected at face value would be $30,515,108.33.The treasurer’s office also mailed 7,756 tax reminder postcards on Friday.
