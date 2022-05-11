The Lawrence County treasurer's office collected a total of $24,578,687 during the discount period of county property tax payments that ended May 6.
The county has the potential to collect a total of $30,972,215 for the year. That figure includes $148,060 that have been added to the tax rolls for interim tax payments on new construction.
The amount of money collected during the discount is $137,705 more than was collected during that period last year, according to a report from Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
The county mailed out a total of 53,278 tax statements earlier this year for regular property taxes and interim billing. Of those, the number of parcels paid totals 39,765.
Rapone reported that $923,279 was collected from taxpayers at the tax outreach locations in various areas of the county during the discount period.
That was $146,600 more than what was collected at the outreach sites in 2021, which is when COVID-19 was still high in the county.
The county owes $2.5 million on a tax anticipation note that it borrowed at the beginning of the year to pay its bills and payroll until tax money started coming in. The loan was at 0.92 percent interest from Huntington Bank.
