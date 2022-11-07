The Lawrence County Treasurer's office will be mailing county tax reminder notices to taxpayers who have not satisfied their 2022 county property taxes as of Oct. 28.
If you believe you received a notice in error, please contact your mortgage company or call the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2124. Any property tax payments not received in the office or postmarked by Dec. 31 will be filed with the Tax Claim Bureau and the property owner will incur additional costs.
No personal checks will be accepted from Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 for 2022 county taxes. Only cash, money orders, certified bank checks or credit cards will be accepted. A third-party convenience fee (2.45%) for all credit card transactions will be applied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.