The drop box for the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office has been relocated outside of the Lawrence County Government Center at 430 Court St.
Tax payments, dog license applications, tax certification requests and small games of chance applications can be dropped off in the box.
The office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The office can be reached by calling (724) 656-2123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.