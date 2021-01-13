By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County Treasurer's Office plans on hosting its outreach tax collection program again this year to make county property tax payments easier for the taxpayers.
Treasurer Richard L. Rapone told the commissioners at their regular public meeting Tuesday that of the 23 locations he has hosted in the past, he has permission to use 22 of those sites again this year. A schedule will be announced, with the outreach starting March 3.
He emphasized that even though an outreach site might be in a particular township or borough on a given day, taxpayers can go to any site and they don't have to go to the site near where they live.
The tax outreach program was canceled last year when COVID-19 restrictions went into place. Instead, people paid their taxes in the drop box located outside of the courthouse, and others paid online through the county website, and others send payments in the mail. Wesbanco also collected more than $770,000 for the county last year, but has informed Rapone that it will not participate in the tax collection this year.
"It was an extremely challenging and different way to provide services," he said. He noted that "if something goes awry" with COVID-19 circumstances this year, he will send out a message to the taxpayers to inform them.
Rapone reported a 92 percent collection rate on county property taxes for 2020. The county had a potential to collect $30,239,174 in taxes last year. It collected a total of $27,856,290 through Jan. 11 this year, for last year's taxes. Of that $1,102,108 was paid by taxpayers during the penalty phase of the year.
He reported that about $2,382,883 worth of delinquent taxes will be turned over to the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau, which will assess additional financial penalties on the amounts due by taxpayers.
Monday was the last day for people to pay their 2020 taxes at the treasurer's office. However, because of snags in the mail service, payments received now that were postmarked in December will be accepted in his office, he said.
Rapone said he anticipates the 2021 county property tax bills will be mailed to property owners in February.
He also reported that the county sold 11,568 dog licenses and 10,897 doe licenses last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.