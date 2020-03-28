The Lawrence County Treasurer’s office is temporarily cutting back on its service due to the courthouse’s closure.
Treasurer Richard L. Rapone said in a release he will be the office’s only employee working. The courthouse was shut down earlier this month to the public and after it was announced an employee tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, the building is now closed to all staff outside of a few people and elected officials.
The main priority of the Treasurer’s office will be to collect, process and deposit county taxes which fiscally enables the county to continue operations. Due to the lack of manpower, other services will be put on hold until the courthouse reopens.
