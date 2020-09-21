The Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office has processed 8,787 doe tags so far this season, Treasurer Richard L. Rapone reported.
The Wildlife Management Units of 1B, 2D, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 4B, 4C, 4D ,4E, 5B, 5C and 5D are sold out. The tags went on sale July 8. As Friday, there were 8,305 licenses left in WMU 1A.
Rapone’s office will be selling the remaining tags over the counter beginning Oct. 5, and they will be processed as a top priority. As a rule of thumb, if a check has cleared the bank, the person has been awarded a doe tag license.
Rapone also reported that as of Sept. 14, the county had collected $25,685,392 in property taxes, out of $29,933,061 potential collections at face value. The county also mailed out a total of 452 fall interim tax statements.
Taxes have been paid on 43,495 parcels of property out of a total 51,689 statements that were sent out in February, the fall interim statements and 227 interim statements that were mailed in the spring. That represents an 85 percent collection rate, the report said.
The county currently is in the penalty phase of its tax collection season. All unpaid property taxes at the end of December will be turned over to the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau, where further penalties and interest will be assessed.
The county in June paid off its tax anticipation note borrowed at the beginning of the year. The early payoff saved the county $30,043 in interest, according to figures from WesBanco, the lending institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.