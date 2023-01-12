The Lawrence County treasurer's office saw its highest rate of county property tax payments for 2022 it's ever collected in recent years, according to Treasurer Richard Rapone.
Rapone presented his end-of-year report to the commissioners at their public meeting Tuesday, noting his office collected $29,068,123, or 94 percent of the potential for total tax collections, which is $31,044,093, for last year. Historically, the collection rate has been about 92 percent.
A total of 51,711 were mailed to county residents and businesses on Feb. 3 last year. Spring and fall interim tax bills totaling 2,909 also were mailed in March and July to property owners who made improvements to their buildings that were added to the tax rolls by the county assessment office.
Rapone said he anticipates the regular 2023 tax statements will be mailed out to property owners in mid-February this year.
He reported taxes on 48,160 parcels had been paid up as of Jan. 9, and those payments received after Jan. 1 had to have been postmarked by Dec. 30.
Rapone annually hosts a tax outreach program, where he and/or his office employees set up stations on designated dates in the county's municipalities during the tax discount period, where people can go to pay their taxes earlier, making it more convenient than for them to travel to the courthouse.
This year's tax outreach locations will begin March 14, and will be set up at 23 different venues in the county on various dates during March and April. Those dates and times will be announced closer to the tax payment season.
Rapone reported that $923,279 of the total tax payments for 2022 were paid through the outreach program, and it collected the most payments ever last year at those locations.
Because of people paying their taxes early, the county was able to pay off its annual tax anticipation loan early, he said. The loan is borrowed each year to pay the county's bills until tax money comes in. The county had borrowed $2.5 million for 2022 at an interest rate of 0.92 percent fro Huntington Bank. The loan was paid off in May, saving the county about $14,311 in interest payments.
The commissioners, for the first time in many years, did not borrow the tax anticipation funds this year, because it was anticipated there was enough money in the county's reserves to meet the bills through the beginning of this tax season.
DOG LICENSES
In other matters, Rapone reported 10,129 dog licenses were sold from his office for 2022. He noted that was a decrease in the number, largely because more people are buying lifelong licenses for their pets so they don't have to pay every year. His office sold 402 lifelong licenses last year.
The lifetime license is good for the life of the dog and not for the person buying the license, he noted.
This year's dog license sales through his office began Dec. 1.
Dog licenses remain for sale through December at the treasurer's office in the courthouse.
All dogs 3 months or older, by state law, must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. Anyone caught violating that law can be cited with a fine of up to $300.
The annual cost of a dog licenses varies from regular to senior citizens dog owners.
A regular license is $8.50 and the cost for a regular spayed or neutered dog is $6.50.
If the dog owner is a senior or has a disability, the cost of a single dog license is $6.50 and for a spayed or neutered dog, it's $4.50.
The cost of a regular lifetime license is $51.50, or $31.50 for a neutered or spayed dog.
The cost of a lifetime license for senior owner or someone with disability is $31.50 per dog, or $21.50 for animals that are spayed or neutered.
HUNTING LICENSES
Rapone noted that hunting licenses sold for 2022 totaled 11,073. That figure is about the same every year, he said.
