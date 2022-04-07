Retired Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Piccione was diagnosed with heart disease when he was in his late 40s.
Decades later, he remembers becoming too tired to tie his shoes or dress himself.
When he reached age 69 — eight years ago, he became the recipient of a new heart.
Now at 76, he expresses how grateful he is to the family who made the tough decision during a time of grief to donate their loved one’s organs.
Piccione’s heart donor was a man in Wisconsin who had suffered a massive stroke and brain bleed. At the time of his death, other hospitals nationwide rejected the man’s heart because of a slight occlusion, or blockage, according to Piccione’s daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, who is a cardiologist.
Together father and daughter Piccione agreed they could address the blockage later. The heart was a match and fully beating after Piccione’s tired out heart was removed and it was put into its place.
“I knew that if things went well with the transplant, I’d someday have to have a stent,” the judge explained. “I went through that procedure two years later, and the doctors were satisfied everything was good.”
“The heart from Wisconsin that nobody wanted was a perfect match for us,” said Dr. Piccione, who was promoted Friday from reputed cardiologist to president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
Her new title is in concert with the start of Donate Life month, to recognize and promote the importance of becoming an organ donor.
The donor of her father’s new heart also helped others who received the man’s lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas, Judge Piccione pointed out. “That family was able in that moment of decision to save and help not only me, but so many people.”
He left the hospital a week after his transplant surgery, and with the exception of the stent procedure, “he has never been in the hospital since,” his daughter said, adding, “It’s as close to science fiction in medicine as you will ever see.”
Stressing the importance of becoming an organ donor, she explained it’s usually a matter of life or death for the recipient.
“These people are going to die if they don’t get the organ they need,” she said, “but unfortunately, in this country, most usable organs are discarded, because it’s at that moment when families have to decide under such significant, emotional circumstances, and it’s just too much for them.”
By signing up on a driver’s license application to become an organ donor, a person can make that decision for themself ahead of time and the grieving family won’t be faced with that agonizing decision at the time of their loved one’s death.
“There are so many parts of a human body that can be used to save someone’s life or increase the quality of life for someone,” Dr. Piccione emphasized. A donor can be of any age or health status because even if one organ is damaged, any organs in the body can be used, including such vital ones like the heart, liver and kidneys, bone, tissue, cornea and skin for grafting. A cornea transplant will allow someone to see again, she said.
A big concern is what happens to the body of a deceased organ donor, after the harvesting, she continued. “But when someone dies who’s a donor, the organs are used, and the person’s body can be returned to the funeral director to prepare it for a viewing if the family chooses.
“They will make it so you can’t tell, and they can respect the customs of that burial,” she said.
According to a UPMC news release that marks April as Donate Life Month, one organ, tissue, and eye donor has the potential to save eight lives and help more than 75 people.
Currently, more than 7,000 people in Pennsylvania alone are waiting for lifesaving transplants and each day 20 die while on waiting lists, while nationwide those numbers go to more than 100,000 on waiting lists resulting in 17 dying a day. On average, one person is added to the waitlist every 10 minutes, the release states.
There are two types of organ donation — living and deceased. Living donation is an option for those waiting for a kidney or a liver transplant. Living donors must be between ages 18 and 55, be in general good health and have an unselfish desire to contribute to another person’s life.
In 2021, more than 41,000 transplants from 20,300 donors brought renewed life to patients and their families. Each donor has the potential to save eight lives and help more than 75 people through organ, tissue and cornea donation.
UPMC joins the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), Donate Life America and organ procurement organizations nationwide to observe National Donate Life Month. Throughout April, CORE is encouraging individuals to register to become organ, tissue and cornea donors.
Willing donors are encouraged to talk with family members and friends about becoming a donor. To sign up, they may enter the box on their driver’s license application or visit www.registerme.org/UPMC.
Piccione credited his daughter, his doctors and the transplant center doctors for guiding him through the transplant process, which has allowed him not only to be alive today, but to resume a normal life. He still sits on the bench as a senior judge, running a mortgage court relief program that works with people to save their homes from foreclosure.
“That’s my passion,” he said. “Life for me is not just existing.” He also is able to continue gardening, another of his passions, and enjoying his grown children and grandchildren.
“I remain vibrant,” he said, adding, “My faith and my doctors are what honestly got me through.”
For his daughter, his heart disease and ultimately, the transplant, opened up a career choice that led her to where she is today.
“I became familiar with the disease stages and I was always drawn to the study of cardiology and the heart, but seeing how much the illness impacts people’s lives was an inspiration to me,” Dr. Piccione said.
She found her father’s transplant to be a valuable experience toward her profession. She’s learned “when someone you love suffers from a serious chronic medical condition, you understand at a very deep level what it’s like to navigate through the world of health care, and how difficult it can be for people to get the help they need to access appropriate care, and how confusing the process is,” she said.
She also has seen first-hand the thin line between getting, or not getting, the organ.
“In (her father’s) journey, which has been very positive, in order to have a transplant of any vital organ, you have to be sick enough that you’re going to die if you don’t get a transplant, but you can’t be so close to death that your other organs fail.
“He was in the hospital for 33 days and he was going to come out dead, or come out with a new heart. That’s how close he was to not being here,” she said. “That perspective it gives me, the fear and vulnerability that comes with knowing and living through an illness of someone you love, is one that will never leave you.
“And if you’re going to run hospitals, you should know what that feels like,” she said. “That perspective is what the patients go through, and what can we do to make this better for people.”
Flag-raising ceremonies are being planned at all three UPMC hospitals in Lawrence and Mercer counties, in commemoration and recognition of all organ donors. The times, dates and places will be announced.
“We always want to honor people,” she said. “If not for them, my father would not be alive right now.”
