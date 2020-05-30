Saturday bus routes are returning for the New Castle Area Transit Authority.
The routes had been on hold since mid-April due to low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bus routes will return for Saturdays starting June 20. The transit authority, which had suspended fares on all rides in late-March, will start collecting fees on all fixed routes and commuter rides starting on July 1.
“NCATA will continue to provide the essential service of getting people to work, stores and health care facilities,” Dave Richards, NCATA general manager, said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to make that rip as safe as possible.”
Drivers and passengers are expected to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and buses will continue to be cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis. Drivers will have temperatures checked every morning. Riders who may be sick are asked to stay home. Drivers will be wearing masks and passengers are strongly recommended to wear facial coverings.
Pittsburgh routes, which also had been suspended due to low ridership and the Rivers Casino being closed, will return as more passengers start riding the buses again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.