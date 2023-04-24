The New Castle Area Transit Authority offer free rides on May 3.
“The New Castle Area Transit Authority is excited to be a part of this statewide initiative by offering our riders a fare-free day,” said authority general manager David Richards.
“We value our customers greatly and this is just a small way of showing our appreciation.”
The authority is among many agencies participating in the event coordinated by the state Public Transportation Association. Having a rider appreciation event was one of the goals of the authority’s marketing plan.
“Public transportation is an essential service in diverse communities across the Commonwealth, whether in rural, urban or metropolitan areas,” said PPTA Chairman Robert Fiume. “Transit provides access to opportunity. It is vital in getting people to work, school, medical appointments, shopping, recreation, and many other places.”
