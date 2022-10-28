The New Castle Area Transit Authority is looking to construct a new 18,360-square-foot storage garage for its buses.
General Manager David Richards said the new facility will hold up to 18 buses, which will allow the authority to house all 32 of its buses during the night.
“It’s strictly for storage,” Richards said.
The authority can house 20 to 22 buses at its current facility, and is renting space to house another six to eight, leaving a few out in the open at night.
Richards said the new storage facility will be located at 410 Hobart St., at the site of the former Castle Brand building.
That site is located right next to the transit authority’s administrative building at 311 Mahoning Ave.
He said the building will be demolished and removed, allowing the new storage building to make a “big improvement” to the look of the area.
Richards said the project is expected to be completed by August 2023 at a cost $5.5 million.
However, all but $30,000 of the funding will come from federal and state grants that have already been secured.
New Castle city council, during its meeting Thursday, approved the land development plan for the project.
The transit authority board looks to approve bids for the general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, and electric work during its November meeting.
