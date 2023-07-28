The New Castle Area Transit Authority will begin negotiations for a new contract for its drivers.
During Wednesday’s board meeting, General Manager David Richards said he will speak with representatives from Amalgamated Transit Union Local 89, which represents drivers.
The current contract ends Dec. 31.
Richards said he will get information on ATU’s proposal and share it with the board during its Aug. 30 meeting. The authority will respond with its proposal.
In other news, the board approved payments for a $5.6 million bus garage under construction at 410 Hobart St.
The payments were $365,898 to Washington County-based Fleeher Contracting for general trades work, $122,940 to Central Heating & Plumbing for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and $21,764 to Hickory Township-based McCurley Houston Electric.
The 18-bus, 18,360-square-foot garage is being built at the site of the former Castle Brand building.
All but $50,000 will be paid for with federal and state grants.
Richards said steel for the building is expected on Aug. 16 for continued construction.
All buses are in used.
Richards said the authority will consider new marketing options, such as advertising on billboards as well as on streaming services.
