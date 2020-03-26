The New Castle Area Transit Authority is suspending some of its Pittsburgh runs due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Under the revised schedule, the NCATA buses continuing to depart for Pittsburgh will be at 4:35 a.m., 5:10 a.m., 5:40 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 2:25 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Monday through Fridays.
The transit authority recently canceled its Friday night runs to the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh because the facility has temporarily closed for 14 days, effective March 15. Last week, transit authority General Manager David Richards said overall ridership was down, including on its runs to Pittsburgh.
The NCATA recently started using a new cleaning product to sanitize its entire fleet of 32 buses on a daily basis in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Richards also said they are monitoring the health situation daily and receive guidance from PennDOT as well as Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
