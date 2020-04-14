The New Castle Area Transit Authority announced the suspension of its Saturday bus runs.
The authority made the notice official on Saturday. The measure is in effect until further notice.
The authority previously cut down on some of its runs to Pittsburgh and stopped its route to the Rivers Casino, which has been closed since mid-March in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s decree to close non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 25, the authority suspended fare collection on its buses.
Authority General Manager David Richards said the buses are undergoing stringent cleaning procedures daily while guidelines are in place to make sure riders are a safe distance from each other. Because several businesses are closed and a stay-at-home order is in effect in the state, ridership has been down.
