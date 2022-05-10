When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, many businesses immediately shut their doors — while the New Castle Area Transit Authority kept on running.
NCATA general manager David Richards presented before council his annual request for funding from the city. Richards outlined the authority’s budget of $8.7 million, of which the City of New Castle is responsible for a required local match with yearly five-percent increases.
The total bill this year for the city is $221,234. The county and townships combine to pay the remaining $61,452 required by the state.
“We cover the entire city,” Richards said. “We do not cover the entire townships. That’s why yours is so large. With the five-percent increase, you do get the largest increase, unfortunately. It’s just the math.”
Lawrence County chips in $23,271, while Union ($18,524), Neshannock ($13,731) and Shenango ($5,926) also contribute funds to the transit authority, which has seen its ridership improve in the last year.
“Pre-pandemic to post-pandemic, we are at about 75 percent of our local fixed ridership back,” Richards said, noting last year at this time ridership was only at about half its usual amount. “I’m happy to see our numbers starting to increase.”
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile inquired why the buses stop running at 6 p.m., which Richards said could be changing soon. The NCATA is undergoing a transit development plan with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, which included soliciting feedback from riders. Richards said about 400 written surveys were received, which have been forwarded to PennDOT.
“I can’t promise we’ll go past 6 o’clock,” Richards said. “We are in the process of at least exploring that through this marketing development plan which we’re hoping to have completed by the fourth quarter of this year.”
At the hour-long meeting, council also discussed accepting bids for the repainting of the Cascade Park archway and improvements to Sylvan Heights Golf Course, including upgrade to the patio and the purchasing of inventory for alcohol sales.
