The New Castle Area Transit Authority recently conducted trainings with the Transportation Security Administration.
During the authority’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, General Manager David Richards said TSA officials conducted two “random placement tests” for authority buses.
Richards said the tests involved placing fake “suspicious packages” on buses to see how drivers would respond to them.
He said the TSA will send out an official report in the future, but said he felt the trainings went well for the drivers.
“It was a well-worth exercise for our authority,” Richards said.
In other authority news, Richards said a proposed pilot program regarding an “on-demand” public transportation model has been put on hold for the time being, but not outright canceled.
This pilot program will allow the authority to have buses pick up riders from specific locations via appointments, similar to popular ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.
The program has been in development for over two years, first presented by former county Commissioner Morgan Boyd, and was set to begin its introductory phase this past spring.
Richards said the reason the program is now on hold is due to new software that is being added to the authority’s servers.
He said PennDOT is going through the process of implementing Fixed Route Intelligent Transportation System (FRITS) software for busing agencies across the state, including the NCATA.
It will allow the authority and the state to better program and keep track of real-time passenger information, universal fare collection and routes for buses, which will lead to improved transit planning for the authority.
Richards said FRITS will take seven to eight months to implement, and said the pilot program would have interfered with its implementation, hence the reason for the hold.
PennDOT conducted an on-site visit of the authority on June 28 for a five-year examination plan that will compare the NCATA to other transit authorities across the state and country.
PennDOT will release a report on the examination in the next few weeks.
It was noted that four of five of the authority’s new buses are currently on the road, with the other one still needing additional work.
Richards said the fleet will be 22 buses, of which 10 are hybrids and 12 using natural gas, meaning there are no more traditional diesel-powered buses being used.
