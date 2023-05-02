The New Castle Area Transit Authority is asking for its annual local match payments for its 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
The authority is seeking a total of $296,820 in local match payments, of which $232,295 would come from the City of New Castle. The rest would be split between Lawrence County, Union, Neshannock and Shenango Townships — areas served by city buses.
General Manager David Richards said the local match funding, during council's Tuesday caucus meeting, is required to get federal and state funding, which represents a large portion of the authority's revenues.
"A large portion of the budget is in the federal and state grant area," Richards said. "We need the local match to tap those dollars."
Richards said the authority's vehicle operations budget is $5,430,180 for drivers, dispatch and fuel, $1,735,011 for maintenance, security, training and building and grounds work and $1,712,051, which covers management staff, hospitalization and insurance.
Richards said the authority is only projecting $388,000 in revenues from the actual bus services. Couple with the local match, a total of $8,192,422 would be subsidized with federal and state funding.
He said it is required by the state to raise the local match requirement five percent each year based on a study conducted more than 20 years ago.
The city pays the highest local match because it is serviced the most by the authority. Richards said Lawrence County pays a portion due to buses going to Ellwood City and New Wilmington three days a week.
Richards said he will look to request funding from PennDOT in the next few weeks once the local match funding is secured.
Richards also spoke of over $10 million in capitol improvement projects the authority will be working on during the next fiscal year.
He said construction has begun on the planned 18-bus, 18,360 square foot storage garage at 410 Hobart St., the site of the former Castle Brand building.
That project is over $6 million, with only $50,000 coming from local funding, the rest from federal and state grants.
The authority is set to receive five new CNG buses within the next few weeks, bringing the fleet to 22. Of those 10 are hybrids and the other 12 use natural gas. There are no diesel-powered buses.
The buses, which were $3 million, were paid for with federal and state funding.
The authority also received a $1.5-million grant to build a new bus-wash system in its maintenance building.
"We have a pretty busy year," Richards said.
Richards also wanted to remind residents that the authority's Fare-Free Day is Wednesday when rides will be free all-day as part of a rider appreciation.
