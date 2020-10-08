A New Castle Area Transit Authority driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The driver arrived for work on Oct. 3 and had their temperature checked but exhibited no symptoms, according to a release Thursday.
The driver notified the transit authority on Monday they were experiencing symptoms, to which they were advised to take a COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, the driver received a positive result. The driver did not work Sunday through Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our passengers, employees and the communities we serve will always be out number on priority," David Richards, general manager, said. "We continue to pray for a speedy recovery for our driver and all those affected by COVID-19."
The transit authority said it will continue following health cleaning guidelines, including "sanitizing all buses daily as well as have employees sign off on a fitness of duty form and daily temperature check."
