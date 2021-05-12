Transit authority battles back from pandemic

Restaurants and businesses weren’t the only ones to take a hit from the pandemic last year.
Nationally, transit ridership dropped by 79 percent compared to 2019 levels at the start of the pandemic, according to the American Public Transportation Association. In addition, the association said, transit providers faced higher costs related to training, personal protective equipment (PPE), personnel absences and growing labor costs.
The New Castle Area Transit Authority was not exempt.
At Tuesday’s city council caucus meeting, authority General Manager David Richards reported that at the pandemic’s onset last spring, ridership dipped to about 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, whereas Richards reported last June that revenues stood at $658,000, he told council Tuesday that the authority was projecting revenues of $481,400 for 2021-22.
Still, there is some good news.
First, “We’re seeing some increase in ridership because of people getting vaccinated and the re-openings,” Richards said.”I’m happy to say that in the last two months, we’re back to about 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels. So we’re up about 25 percent from where we were.
“Ridership is slowly coming back, and we believe, as re-openings occur and vaccinations occur, we’ll get the ridership back to where it needs to be.”
Secondly, the depressed ridership and revenue figures won’t impact the amount of local matching funds the authority is seeking from the city.
“That amount is predetermined,” Richards said by phone Wednesday morning. “It increases five percent annually. That’s predetermined by PennDOT. It is not dependent on local revenues.”
Federal and state funding, he said, will be counted on to make up for the revenue shortfall.
Richards presented an overall budget of $7,796,878 to council, broken down into $4,854,146 for operations, $1,540,958 for maintenance and $1,401,774 for general administration.
“That’s a little over a one percent increase from last year,” Richards said.
The authority is seeking $269,000 in local matching funds, of which it is looking to the city for $210,699. Union, Neshannock and Shenango townships, along with Lawrence County, would make up the remaining $59,000.
The city’s local match for 2020-21 was $200,666.
Federal and state funding will fill in the remaining $7,046,000 of the budget, Richards said.
Council is expected to vote Thursday on the funding request.
In the meantime, the transit authority continues to work its way back from the pandemic’s impact.
“I don’t have to tell you what a difficult year this was for everyone, especially in transit,” Richards said. “Our drivers were considered essential workers, they worked every day. We never really stopped. Our services kept going around the city and around the county.
“We took all the protective measures we had to take to keep our riders and employees safe — proper PPE, cleaning and sanitizing buses daily, mask mandates and offering free masks to riders, temperature checks for employees. Those were things we did on a daily basis.”
The authority initiated voluntary layoffs twice during the pandemic, Richards added, “but they’re all back and all our local fixed-route runs are back in full capacity.”
Still reduced are the authority’s daily commuter runs to Pittsburgh.
“We used to run eight buses a day, but we are still at three buses a day,” Richards said Wednesday. “We’re monitoring the ridership, and when those pick up, we’ll add runs back to Pittsburgh.
“As things open up in Pittsburgh, we’ll get more people back to work in Pittsburgh, and hopefully we add ridership.”
