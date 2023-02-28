The New Castle Area Transit authority board of directors approved an easement agreement Wednesday during its February meeting.
NCATA General Manager David Richards said the DON Enterprises owns a building at 325 E. Washington St. and wants to put a side entrance and sidewalk through a landscaped area of the terminal space the authority owns.
The board also approved the first round of payments for NCATA’s planned storage garage at 410 Hobart St.
The payments were $144,168.20 in general trades work to Washington County-based Fleeher Contracting LLC, $10,503 in HVAC wok to Central Heating & Plumbing and $5,130 in electrical work to Hickory Township-based McCurley Houston Electric Inc.
An 18-bus, 18,360-square foot garage will be built at the site of the former Castle Brand Building. All but $30,000 of the $5,620,715 project will be paid for using federal and state grants already secured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.