The New Castle Area Transit Authority board of directors approved bids for the authority’s planned bus-wash system during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
The general construction bid was awarded to Neshannock-based GEM Building Contractors in the amount of $1,169,743 with an allowance of $60,000.
The electrical bid was awarded to Neshannock-based Blackhawk Neff Inc. in the amount of $143,500.
The authority previously received a $1.5-million grant to build a new bus-wash system in its maintenance building.
The board approved additional payments for the NCATA’s planned bus storage garage at 410 Hobart St.
A $43,498.06 general trades work payment was given Washington County-based Fleeher Contracting LLC, a $2,700 HVAC payment was given to Central Heating & Plumbing and a $3,076.13 electrical payment was given to Hickory Township-based McCurley Houston Electric.
In May, the board approved a $18,096.30 payment to Fleeher Contracting and a $4,140 payment to Central Heating & Plumbing.
In April, the board approved a $98,100 payment to Fleeher Contracting, a $2,700 payment to Central Heating & Plumbing and a $2,070 payment to McCurley Houston Electric.
An 18-bus, 18,360- square foot garage is currently being built at the site of the former Castle Brand Building.
All but $50,000 of the $5,620,715-project will be paid for using federal and state grants already secured.
