The New Castle Area Transit Authority board approved additional contracts and payments for two large-scale projects during its meeting Wednesday.
Additional contracts were approved for the replacement of the authority’s bus-wash system.
Plumbing work was awarded to Clarion County-based Fred L. Burns Inc. in the amount of $138,750, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning work was awarded to Somerset County-based MARC-Service Inc. in the amount of $97,000.
In June, the general construction bid was awarded to Neshannock-based GEM Building Contractors in the amount of $1,169,743 with an allowance of $60,000, while the electrical bid was awarded to Neshannock-based Blackhawk Neff Inc. in the amount of $143,500.
The authority previously received a $1.5-million grant to build a new bus-wash system in its maintenance building, with the project to begin in late September.
The next round of payments for the under-construction bus garage at 410 Hobart St. were approved.
The payments were $872,250.18 to Washington County-based Fleeher Contracting for general trades work, $42,660 to Central Heating & Plumbing for HVAC work, $6,311.25 to Hickory Township-based McCurley Houston Electric and $99,405 to Pittsburgh-based First American Industries for plumbing work.
An 18-bus, 18,360-square-foot garage is currently being built at the site of the former Castle Brand building.
The total cost of the project will be $5.6 million, with all but $50,000 of the cost to be paid for with federal and state grants.
