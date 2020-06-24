The New Castle Area Transit Authority is asking New Castle City Council for a fund match of more than $200,000 for this fiscal year.
In order to receive state money for its fiscal year, according to general manager David Richards, the transit authority must receive a local match in funds.
Richards told council on Tuesday that the authority’s total budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is $7,655,868, but revenues are at $658,000, necessitating $6,996,968 in subsidies.
In order to receive $4,782,817 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the authority must receive $256,405 in local match funds, $200,666 of which it requested from city council.
City Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile asked if raising the ride fees would help reduce the city’s match fund. Richards explained although fares haven’t been raised since March 2012, the local match totals are handed down from PennDOT, which goes off state and federal funding. It does not matter how much money the authority makes or how much its budget is cut, Richards said, the local match will be raised by 5 percent every year.
According to Richards, Union, Shenango and Neshannock townships contribute a combined $34,633 toward the match. Lawrence County donates around $21,106, although it is not required to give any funds.
Gavrile asked why the townships paid so little. Again, Richards explained, the totals are predetermined by Penn-DOT.
With the annual local match increasing by 5 percent, Richards said, that means around a $10,000 increase from last year for the city and around a $1,600 increase for the townships collaboratively.
Council will vote on Thursday whether to grant the funds.
During a public hearing prior to the meeting, DON Recovery Services appealed to the council to grant it a conditional use request to open an outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the Central Building on South Mercer Street.
Council will not vote on the request Thursday because a findings of fact document must be drafted by the solicitor’s office before it goes to a vote.
To be voted on during Thursday’s meeting:
•Whether to adopt amendments to the city’s impounding and towing ordinance in order to raise fees in the city-owned impound lot. According to the proposed ordinance, $100 will be charged for an administrative fee for any vehicle impounded, $125 per day will be charged for vehicles weighing more than 11,000 pounds, $150 per day will be charged for vehicles weighing more than 11,000 pounds but less than 17,000 pounds and $175 per day will be charged for vehicles weighing more than 17,000 pounds.
•Whether to amend a Municipal Recovery grant for a COVID-19 grant writer and researcher who will be responsible for accessing funding and opportunities after the pandemic.
•Whether to renew a lease with United Way for the pool at Cascade Park.
