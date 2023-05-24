Both the New Castle Area Transit Authority and Allied Coordinated Transportation Services will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Buses and vans will also not run on Memorial Day. Both will reopen Tuesday.
Both the New Castle Area Transit Authority and Allied Coordinated Transportation Services will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Story continues below video
Buses and vans will also not run on Memorial Day. Both will reopen Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.