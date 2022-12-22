Buses for the New Castle Area Transit Authority and Allied Coordinated Transportation Services announced changed schedules or the holidays.
The NCATA office will be closed Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s, respectively, with buses not to run on those days.
The office will be open and buses will run on Dec. 23 and 30 as scheduled.
The ACTS office will be closed on Dec. 23, 24 and 26 in observance of Christmas, with vans not running on these days.
The ACTS office will also be closed on Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. The vans will run on Dec. 30, but not on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
