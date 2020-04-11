New Castle city council discussed the status of disputed transferred funds held during their meeting Thursday.
"As far as I understand it in my mind," Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said, "we legally did it by motion, second and vote that that money needed to be moved into council contingency until such time that either we had a request for money to come out of council contingency or if we rescind that motion."
At their Feb. 25 meeting, council discussed transferring more than $40,000 of the allocated salary for an assistant public works director into council's contingency fund because the position was to be vacant and the duties would be dispersed to another existing city employees.
Gavrile asked in February to have the assistant's salary transferred to "safeguard" it instead of leaving it allocated in a line item. Transferring the money to the contingency fund would require Mayor Chris Frye to request from the council to remove money from that fund in order to create a salary for an assistant if he elects one to fill the position.
Although the resolution to move the funds was passed unanimously later that month, a legal opinion provided by the city's solicitors after the vote deemed the transfer inconsistent with the budget transfer provisions in the city ordinances.
"A legal opinion is a legal opinion," Gavrile said. "It is not what the vote was."
According to Gavrile, a person was hired recently for the assistant position and received a tour of the city hall two weeks ago.
Stephanie Dean, the city's chief financial officer and business administrator, confirmed during Thursday's meeting the employee was paid for the first time on April 3.
The dispute stems from whether Frye needs to ask the city council to disperse the money from the contingency fund or whether the funds can be used freely for the new employee's salary.
Gavrile believes the new assistant was not yet hired before the vote occurred and in order to solve the dispute, Frye should request the money be transferred out of the contingency fund.
"I don't think this is such a big issue or deal or anything like that when I think that it's a simple solution," Gavrile said. "That's just my opinion about it."
According to the city's Assistant Solicitor Johnathon Miller, he is unsure where the money currently sits, but Gavrile noted the money is in council contingency per a report provided by Dean.
If the council voted to spend the funds previously allocated for the assistant's salary on expenditure such as paving, Miller continued, it would be up to city Controller William Panella whether to authorize the payment.
"If the mayor has his position and council has our position, you know, we really only have one option, correct?" asked council President Tom Smith.
The option, Miller outlined, would be if the council requested to use the funds and Panella denied the request based on the solicitors' legal opinion, the council could file an action in mandamus, which compels public officials to perform a certain duty they are required to do.
If the council requests to use the funds and Panella accepts the request despite the legal opinion, it would be up to the city's administration to enforce the blockage of funds.
Even though the new employee has been paid via payroll signed by Panella, the council, mayor and solicitors are unsure whether Panella knew about the disputed funds specifically and was taking a stance on whether to follow the legal opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.