Greg Hojdila and Jeff Mendillo believe that skilled trade workers are needed in this country now more than ever.
The pair hopes the Western Central Pennsylvania Electricians Training Center, at 3891 Wilmington Road in Neshannock, can help train the next generation of workers.
“It all depends on the market. Right now, we need a lot,” Mendillo said.
Hojdila and Mendillo are the training instructor and assistant training instructor respectively for the center.
Hojdila said the center houses the five-year apprentice program through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 712 and the National Electrical Contractors Association.
The program, which is for residents in Lawrence, Mercer, Beaver and Crawford Counties, allows students to receive real-world on-the-job training during the day, and attend night classes two days a week at the center, tuition free.
“We’ve designed it to make a construction electrician out of you,” Hojdila said.
There are currently 143 apprentices in the program.
The center used to be in Beaver, with construction on the new center beginning in 2019. The new center is now 22,500-square feet compared to the 4,000-square feet of the former center.
While the IBEW-NECA “moved in” in 2020, due to the pandemic, Hojdila said the first group of students didn’t come into the building until Nov. 2021.
He said they chose to wait until Oct. 15 to have the official ribbon-cutting ceremony in order to have more people attend due to less COVID-19 cases, and to showcase what the center offers once it was largely complete.
The center has seven regular classrooms which teaches the academic or “theory” part of the trade, as well as different labs that gives more practical instruction in the classroom.
Classes run twice a week in the evening from September through May.
The labs include a pipe bending/conduit bending lab, a residential lab which focuses on branch circuits and transformer connections in a house, an instrumentation or process control lab, which focuses HVAC, water, and sewer controls in a building, a fire alarm lab, a tele-data lab and a motor control lab.
Hojdila said they will continue to add onto the labs in the future, with Mendillo noting that the skills the apprentices learn builds and expands from one year to the next.
The center teaches 45 to 50 different specialty subjects, with apprentices able to get 60 college credits through the center’s affiliation with the American Council on Education, which could increase in the future.
“All the subjects simulate what you see in the field,” Mendillo said.
The center also offers work with 3D models and blueprints and virtual reality, that will continue to grow and evolve.
Hojdila said in the future, there will be a “weld lab” outside the main building for welding lessons, and there will be a solar array in the field outside the center to help offset energy bills.
Local workers
and talent
The pair said the center not only helps individuals out of high school or college, but also teaches new lessons to existing electricians, or “journeymen,” with apprentices ranging from young adults to those in their 50s.
Hojdila said skill trades are a “hot item” right now in the country, which is why the center was moved to the more centralized location in Neshannock.
Mendillo said as the needs of the country change, so to must the work of electricians.
For example, with the big push towards electric vehicles, electricians will be needed not just for the automobiles, but for the charging stations. The center is now offering classes in electrical charging vehicle infrastructure.
“They’re talking through the field experience when they’re talking to the students,” Mendillo said.
Added Hojdila: “Our whole model is to share knowledge with people. Local people get trained here and local people work here.”
All apprentices work in the four-county district, earning real paychecks and benefits, helping out different local projects, while the center supports companies in the district to get their materials and components.
The Western Central Pennsylvania Electricians’ Joint Apprentice and Training Committee received a Lawrence County Impact Award in September.
For more information, like how to apply, visit wcpaejatc.org or call (724) 775-6920.
