A man struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Little Beaver Township had been jumping trains and riding them for many years across the country, according to information the Lawrence County coroner's office received Wednesday.
The man, identified as 32-year-old William M. Gerlaugh of Pittsburgh, formerly of Cincinnati, was struck by a Norfolk Southern train on the tracks near Haggerty and Scott Wallace roads.
Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said Gerlaugh fell off a rail car and was struck by another train going in the opposite direction. He was not an authorized passenger of the train, and he was not an employee of the railroad, Johnson said.
Gerlaugh's death was ruled as accidental, caused by blunt force trauma. Deputy Coroner Scott Penwell pronounced him dead at the scene at 8:15 p.m.
The accident is being investigated by the Lawrence County coroner’s office, Norfolk Southern officer and the state police. Investigators are awaiting video footage from Norfolk Southern, Johnson said.
The New Beaver Borough and Enon Valley volunteer fire departments and New Galilee Emergency Medical Services provided aid at the scene.
Johnson said he had spoken with Gerlaugh's mother, who advised that he and his friends had been riding on trains for many years, traveling the country.
