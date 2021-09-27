Police said no one was hurt early Monday morning when a train engine pulling tanker cars — painted as a tribute to law enforcement — struck a car on railroad tracks in Union Township.
Union Township police chief Mark Julian reported that the accident occurred around 1:50 a.m. on the CSX tracks off Covert Road, about 200 yards west of the intersection.
He said a 32-year-old New Castle man had driven his 2009 Dodge Ram there and parked and walked away temporarily, leaving his vehicle too close to the tracks. At first he told officers that he had been carjacked, police reported. He later during questioning told officers that he had walked away for a few minutes and heard a train and couldn't get to his truck in time before the train hit it.
Julian said his name is being withheld until charges are filed, and the accident remains under investigation. The man's truck was demolished and was towed. The front right side of the train engine was damaged.
The Union Township police were assisted by the New Castle police and the North Beaver and Union township volunteer fire departments. CSX representatives also responded.
