BETHLEHEM (AP) — Authorities say a eastbound train struck a piece of construction equipment at an eastern Pennsylvania rail yard, injuring one person.
Emergency dispatchers said the Norfolk Southern train hit the front-end loader in the yard near Union Station Plaza in Bethlehem at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV reported that the operator of the loader, a Norfolk Southern maintenance employee, was ejected. Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the worker's injuries weren't life-threatening. A condition report wasn't immediately available.
The 14-car train was headed to Port Newark, New Jersey.
