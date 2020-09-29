A tractor trailer hit a small SUV while making a tight left turn onto Wurtemburg Road in Wayne Township in late August.
Edward Fisher was driving a 2000 Kenworth Northwest W900, with registration belonging to Wilson Excavating & Grating Inc., at 12:45 p.m. when he made a left turn lacking enough room to avoid hitting a 2017 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Alexis Hilton.
According to police, Fisher was unaware he had hit Hilton and left the scene.
Neighbors who saw the aftermath of the collision retrieved the registration information of the tractor trailer, which was then given to police.
Police called Fisher the night of the collision to which he told the officer he did not hear the impact and did not think he made contact with Hilton’s car.
Neither party received summary traffic citations.
