A Lower East Side man is wanted by New Castle after they confiscated about 2 1/2 pounds of suspected marijuana and other suspected narcotics following a traffic stop on the city’s West Side.
Following a 10-month investigation, police charged Andre Upshaw, 43, of Culbertson Place, in connection with the drug seizure that reportedly occurred on April 25 after Upshaw was pulled over for traffic violations on Lowry Street.
According to a criminal complaint, Upshaw reportedly refused to let the police search his car during the stop. A drug-sniffing police canine indicated the presence of narcotics in the car. Upshaw was released but police impounded his car and obtained a warrant to search it.
Upon conducting a search, they reportedly found 2.5 grams of suspected heroin, 64.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 977 grams (2.2 pounds) of suspected marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Upshaw is facing three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, five traffic violations and careless driving.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.