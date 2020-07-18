New Castle police seized drugs and cash early Thursday when they pulled over a driver on a traffic violation near the downtown.
Police arrested John Thoma, 33, of Pittsburgh, who was a passenger in the car, after they found drugs that other occupants of the car said belonged to him, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that an officer stopped the white Volkswagen on East North Street at Neshannock Avenue around 12:08 a.m. The car had a burned out tail light and a temporary Ohio registration. Police determined that none of the three occupants in the car had valid driver's licenses, the report said.
Thoma, who was sitting in the back seat, and a woman in the car, Danyelle Boyd, were wanted on two warrants from Mercer and Westmoreland counties, police noted.
The officer saw several plastic bags lying on the floor where Thoma was seated, and small white rocks of suspected crack cocaine were on the seat under where he had been sitting. Upon searching Thoma, they found a quantity of crumpled up cash and a syringe in his pockets, according to the complaint.
During a hand search of the vehicle, officers found a suspected crack pipe, a small bag containing suspected crack cocaine and a backpack near where Thoma had been sitting. The backpack contained several syringes, another bag containing suspected crack, tow bages containing suspected heroin, two weigh scales, and other items, the paperwork states.
Police reported that the total amount seized included 2.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, and $587 in cash.
Thoma faces four counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,000 bond.
The driver was released, pending traffic citations and a charge for driving without a license, police said.
