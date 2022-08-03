State police stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning in Neshannock Township for a suspected DUI, but it was a passenger they took into custody.
Police stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado at 1:40 a.m. on Wilmington Road near Stephen Drive at which time, they said, they discovered a passenger, Temika Lanae Dennis, 38, of New Castle, was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. According to police, the warrant accused Dennis of failure to appear for original charges of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, escape and disorderly conduct.
Police said Dennis initially gave police a false name, and they planned to file an additional charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer against her.
Dennis was taken into custody and placed in the Lawrence County jail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
