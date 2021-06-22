Changes to downtown traffic infrastructure could soon be coming to New Castle.
Mayor Chris Frye briefed city council on several transportation projects in the discussion phases at Tuesday's caucus meeting.
The Enterprise Park multimodal fund grant would create ways to help ease heavy truck traffic at the intersection of Croton Avenue and East Washington Street. At that stoplight, morning traffic often comes up against tractor-trailers that need to get into the industrial businesses along Croton Avenue, Grove Street and Moravia Street.
Frye also started a discussion on potentially removing the downtown parking meters in an effort to enhance downtown business. Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile questioned who would enforce short-term parking downtown and how the city would, as mandated by Act 47, replace the lost revenue from parking meters.
The meters made about $13,000 in 2020, down $22,000 from the year before. Frye said a lot of that had to do with COVID-19, but there were other factors.
"I personally don't see a long-term loss," Frye said. He noted that with responsible budgeting, there won't be a loss.
The closing of the Columbus Inner Belt was also brought up again. In 2019, council president Tom Smith floated the idea, which would divert more traffic downtown into the business district. PennDOT was to take over the roadway at that time, but those talks fell through. The savings to the city would be in maintenance costs.
"My point was we want traffic downtown," Smith said. "If you go to downtown Youngstown, it's come back. They've gotten rid of their one-way streets. You ask any business owner and they'll say they need bodies."
Frye did say the city's public works department, after piloting a new patching project, is going to be using a new synthetic product that will form to the size of a pothole to fix parts of the Columbus Inner Belt.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, council heard from nine citizens wishing to buy repository properties. A 10th person, Gavin Pagley, will present his plan for a property at Thursday's voting meeting.
Council also will formally take action on a land development plan from PennTex Ventures for the upcoming construction of a North Hill Dollar General store at 1102 Highland Avenue. The city's planning commission unanimously approved the plan, but last week the Lawrence County Planning Department voted to refer the plan to council.
The county board said the plans, as proposed, showed too few parking spaces and inadequate planting buffers to meet zoning overlay requirements.
