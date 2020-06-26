Traffic disrupted in Neshannock Township

Traffic was restricted on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township around lunchtime Thursday when a fire broke out in a room in a prospective business.
Neshannock Township firefighters responded around 12:30 p.m. to the future House of Beauty at 2201 Wilmington Road.
Deputy fire chief Brad Shaffer reported that a piece of furniture had caught fire in a second floor room of the house and caused smoke. A construction worker doing remodeling work there grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, and the fire department upon its arrival doused it completely.
“It was put out quickly,” he said. The damage was limited to the piece of furniture. Shaffer said he did not know yet what caused the fire but it did not appear to be suspicious.
The volunteer departments of New Wilmington and Mahoning and Pulaski townships responded to provide mutual aid.
According to Shaffer, the new business going into that building was not yet open.
