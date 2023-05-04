The annual pre-prom tradition of Tractor Day was observed Thursday at Laurel High School.
The annual tradition sees students come to school on tractors for a breakfast tailgate complete with food and games.
The modern Tractor Day festivities were restarted 30 years and its roots date back decades.
Laurel's prom is Friday.
