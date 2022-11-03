The first local Toys for Tots box of the 2022 holiday season popped up Nov. 2 at the Cascade Galleria, with more scheduled to appear inside the former Towne Mall and at other local business. With Jeff Deep, left — the drive coordinator and a member of the sponsoring Marines Corps League Detachment 788 — are Cascade Galleria Small Business Association members Deanna Ayres of Locke and Key Boutique, Katrina Durant of Bones & Stones and Gayle Smith of Swogger Lane. Missing from the photo is Joanna Stoner, a partner with Durant in Bones & Stones.