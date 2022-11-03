The annual Toys for Tots campaign has kicked off in Lawrence County.
Now, Marine Corps League Detachment 788 — which runs the outreach — is looking for help on both sides of the initiative.
First and foremost, it’s looking for the public to donate toys that will then be provided to needy children for the holiday season.
But the league’s aging members also wouldn’t mind getting some help running the show, especially after the death of longtime coordinator Frank Plonka earlier this year.
“We have two guys in Marine Corps League who are 90 years old,” said Ron Jones, who recently joined fellow Vietnam veterans Dave Cline and Richard Regna for an interview at the New Castle News. “You’re looking at the young ones.”
Plonka became too ill to lead the campaign in 2021 before passing away in January of this year. That left the remaining — and aging — Marine Corps League members to jump in to fill the void.
“We take the boxes out, and we have a date when we collect the boxes,” Cline said. “Then we take them to the City Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army, and they will pass them out. But it’s getting harder and harder.”
Still, Jones noted, for a bunch of guys who had to learn the ropes quickly, “we didn’t do too bad last year.”
“We gave 1,200 kids toys,” he went on. “It was really a strain, but this is all we’ve got. We really need more help. But I will say for a depressed area, to get that many toys, that tells you that the people who are still here in this area are good people.”
Now, the mission has been passed to Jeff Deep, a 52-year-old Persian Gulf War veteran who just joined the local detachment this spring.
“This is my first year doing it,” Deep said of the Toys for Tots initiative. “Rick Burkett took over last year while (Plonka) was sick, but they were trying to find someone who was willing to go to class and take over.
“I said I would go to Toys for Tots national headquarters in Triangle, Virginia, (just outside of (Marine Corps Base) Quantico) and see what it’s all about.”
Traditionally, the Toys for Tots outreach has been overseen by the Marine Corps Reserve.
“But Reserve stations are downsizing and there are less Marine Corps Units around,” Deep said. “So then the Marine Corps League started getting involved.”
And locally, he added, the league could use some younger blood.
“I’m 52, and I don’t think I’m the youngest,” Deep said. “I think we had another guy come in who is in his 40s. We’re the youngsters.
“Most everybody else are Vietnam veterans, and we have a Korean War veteran also.”
Nonetheless, the campaign has begun. The first collection boxes were being delivered to the Cascade Galleria this week, where the facility’s small business association is linking up with the Marine Corps League to serve as collection sites. The businesses include Locke and Key Boutique, Bones & Stones and Swogger Lane.
They and the remaining areas of the former Towne Mall will likely see a plethora of foot traffic as the site hosts two upcoming events this month. The first, a Hometown Merry Market, will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in conjunction with New Castle’s Light Up Night festivities. In-house merchants will be joined by other vendors offering food, arts and crafts amid an atmosphere of caroling, a scavenger hunt and photos with Santa.
One week later, the Cascade Galleria will host a Small Business Saturday celebration, from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 26, featuring more than 30 vendors and crafts, children’s activities, food vendors, a bounce house and photos with Santa.
Each event likely will bring hundreds of visitors to the former mall, where the Toys for Tots boxes will be prominently displayed.
“There’s also a lot of walkers that come in here in the mornings,” Deep said. “We hope to get a lot of attention. Every gift we can give to a kid in need is a smile that is worth more than a thousand words.”
