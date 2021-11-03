Election 2021

Supervisors-elect in Lawrence County’s 16 townships will take the helm in the top positions. Some are newcomers to the seat while others will serve for another six years.

The unofficial township vote results countywide are listed below.

Unless otherwise indicated, races for the supervisor are for 6 year terms and the tax collector terms are for four years. The terms of township auditors vary. In cases where no party is listed, the candidates were cross-filed.

HICKORY

SUPERVISOR — Chris Fabian, 49 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Joshua Latore, Republican, 515 votes

AUDITOR, 2 years — Samuel James Audia, Libertarian, 421 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Lori Sickafuse Zulauf, Republican, 536 votes

LITTLE BEAVER

SUPERVISOR — Robert W. Kuhn Jr., Republican, 232 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Joan S. Arrow, Republican, 228 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Stacy L. Cosgrove, Republican, 238 votes

MAHONING

SUPERVISOR — Mark Sackin, incumbent, 496 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Cassie Ruehle, incumbent, 499 votes

NESHANNOCK

SUPERVISOR — Leslie Bucci, incumbent, 2,091 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Melanie Melcer, incumbent, 2,110 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Georgann Gall, incumbent, 2,152 votes

NORTH BEAVER

SUPERVISOR — Mark Courson, 806 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Renee Norman Kenny, Republican, 819 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Karen S. Magnone, incumbent, 900 votes

PERRY

SUPERVISOR — John Zias, incumbent, Republican, 323 votes

TAX COLLECTOR (one 4-year seat) — Teresa Sinclair, Democrat, 81 votes; Janice Marshall, Republican, 313 votes

PLAIN GROVE

SUPERVISOR — Jeffrey W. Bishop, incumbent, Democrat, 87 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Jessica McCurdy, incumbent, Republican, 154 votes

PULASKI

SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Robert Keith Stowe, incumbent, Republican, 547 votes

SUPERVISOR, 2 years — Kelly Owen Smith, Republican, 521 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Bradley Marshall, incumbent, Republican, 598 votes

SCOTT

SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Richard L. Book, incumbent, Republican, 506 votes

SUPERVISOR, 2 years — Thomas F. McCosby, incumbent, Republican, 456 votes; Dwayne C. Gibson, Independent, 112 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Pamela A. Shaw, Republican, 532 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Daniel J. Chrobak, incumbent, Republican, 536 votes

SHENANGO

SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Frank R. Augustine, incumbent, 1,025 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Mary Jane Cousins, incumbent, 1445 votes

SLIPPERY ROCK

SUPERVISOR (One 6-year term) — David Macri, Democrat, 136 votes; Leo M. Proch, incumbent, Republican, 639 votes

TAYLOR

SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Ken Caravella, incumbent, 172 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Andrew Senchak, incumbent, 195 votes

UNION

SUPERVISOR, one 6-year term — Pat Angiolelli, incumbent, Democrat, 505 votes; Vincent Gentile, Republican, 556 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Christopher A. Jacobs, 939 votes

AUDITOR, 2 years — Stephen M. Galizia, 830 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Doreen Vitullo, incumbent, 1,008 votes

WASHINGTON

SUPERVISOR — Jeffrey W. McConnell, incumbent, Republican, 182 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Bruce E. Curfman, Republican, 181 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Missy Shaw Davies, incumbent, Republican, 186 votes

WAYNE

SUPERVISOR (one 6-year seat) — Lisa Czerpak, Democrat, 208 votes; Marc Cunningham, Republican, 291 votes

TAX COLLECTOR (one 4-year seat) — Kristy Carofino, Democrat, 301 votes; Shari Baney, Republican, 332 votes

WILMINGTON

SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Brian K. Swisher, Republican, 542 votes

SUPERVISOR (one 2-year seat) — John D. Stuart, Democrat, 132 votes; John Zehner, Republican, 476 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years — Jerry Hammerschmidt, Republican, 513 votes

TAX COLLECTOR — Jodie Elder, incumbent, Republican, 585 votes.

