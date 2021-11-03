Supervisors-elect in Lawrence County’s 16 townships will take the helm in the top positions. Some are newcomers to the seat while others will serve for another six years.
The unofficial township vote results countywide are listed below.
Unless otherwise indicated, races for the supervisor are for 6 year terms and the tax collector terms are for four years. The terms of township auditors vary. In cases where no party is listed, the candidates were cross-filed.
HICKORY
SUPERVISOR — Chris Fabian, 49 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Joshua Latore, Republican, 515 votes
AUDITOR, 2 years — Samuel James Audia, Libertarian, 421 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Lori Sickafuse Zulauf, Republican, 536 votes
LITTLE BEAVER
SUPERVISOR — Robert W. Kuhn Jr., Republican, 232 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Joan S. Arrow, Republican, 228 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Stacy L. Cosgrove, Republican, 238 votes
MAHONING
SUPERVISOR — Mark Sackin, incumbent, 496 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Cassie Ruehle, incumbent, 499 votes
NESHANNOCK
SUPERVISOR — Leslie Bucci, incumbent, 2,091 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Melanie Melcer, incumbent, 2,110 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Georgann Gall, incumbent, 2,152 votes
NORTH BEAVER
SUPERVISOR — Mark Courson, 806 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Renee Norman Kenny, Republican, 819 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Karen S. Magnone, incumbent, 900 votes
PERRY
SUPERVISOR — John Zias, incumbent, Republican, 323 votes
TAX COLLECTOR (one 4-year seat) — Teresa Sinclair, Democrat, 81 votes; Janice Marshall, Republican, 313 votes
PLAIN GROVE
SUPERVISOR — Jeffrey W. Bishop, incumbent, Democrat, 87 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Jessica McCurdy, incumbent, Republican, 154 votes
PULASKI
SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Robert Keith Stowe, incumbent, Republican, 547 votes
SUPERVISOR, 2 years — Kelly Owen Smith, Republican, 521 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Bradley Marshall, incumbent, Republican, 598 votes
SCOTT
SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Richard L. Book, incumbent, Republican, 506 votes
SUPERVISOR, 2 years — Thomas F. McCosby, incumbent, Republican, 456 votes; Dwayne C. Gibson, Independent, 112 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Pamela A. Shaw, Republican, 532 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Daniel J. Chrobak, incumbent, Republican, 536 votes
SHENANGO
SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Frank R. Augustine, incumbent, 1,025 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Mary Jane Cousins, incumbent, 1445 votes
SLIPPERY ROCK
SUPERVISOR (One 6-year term) — David Macri, Democrat, 136 votes; Leo M. Proch, incumbent, Republican, 639 votes
TAYLOR
SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Ken Caravella, incumbent, 172 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Andrew Senchak, incumbent, 195 votes
UNION
SUPERVISOR, one 6-year term — Pat Angiolelli, incumbent, Democrat, 505 votes; Vincent Gentile, Republican, 556 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Christopher A. Jacobs, 939 votes
AUDITOR, 2 years — Stephen M. Galizia, 830 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Doreen Vitullo, incumbent, 1,008 votes
WASHINGTON
SUPERVISOR — Jeffrey W. McConnell, incumbent, Republican, 182 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Bruce E. Curfman, Republican, 181 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years — Missy Shaw Davies, incumbent, Republican, 186 votes
WAYNE
SUPERVISOR (one 6-year seat) — Lisa Czerpak, Democrat, 208 votes; Marc Cunningham, Republican, 291 votes
TAX COLLECTOR (one 4-year seat) — Kristy Carofino, Democrat, 301 votes; Shari Baney, Republican, 332 votes
WILMINGTON
SUPERVISOR, 6 years — Brian K. Swisher, Republican, 542 votes
SUPERVISOR (one 2-year seat) — John D. Stuart, Democrat, 132 votes; John Zehner, Republican, 476 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years — Jerry Hammerschmidt, Republican, 513 votes
TAX COLLECTOR — Jodie Elder, incumbent, Republican, 585 votes.
