The Slippery Rock and Shenango township boards of supervisors have agreed to send formal letters of request to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, asking for a traffic safety study of Route 422 East.
Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler said he had contacted Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT's district executive, asking for the study after several fatal or near-fatal accidents had occurred along the stretch of highway between Shenango Township and the Butler County line. Of particular concern, he said, was the intersection of Routes 388 and 422.
That is the intersection where Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck and his 13-year-old son, Aidan, were critically injured last month.
Shenango Township Supervisor Albert Burick III, at the supervisors meeting Thursday, noted that there have been three serious accidents along that stretch within the past month.
Moon-Sirianni, Vogler said, reported that in order for a traffic safety study to be initiated, PennDOT requires a formal letter of request from the supervisors of Shenango and Slippery Rock townships.
Vogler said he forwarded her response to the supervisors of both municipalities.
The Slippery Rock and Shenango supervisors both were quick to respond.
At their regular meeting Monday, the Slippery Rock supervisors drafted and approved a letter to PennDOT, formalizing the request, according to Supervisor George Johnson.
Burick said at the Shenango regular meeting Thursday the supervisors agreed to go along with the letter.
“The township has reached out to and had a couple of conversations with the county and with Slippery Rock Township," Burick said. All three got together and penned a letter asking for PennDOT to look at more safety precautions at the intersection of 422 and 388, he said.
The township and the county about two years ago created a Route 422 study for that entire corridor, he continued. "We want a more specific study just of that intersection, so that’s what we’re going to ask PennDOT to provide, for the intersection."
Johnson commented, "We sent the letter mainly because of the increase in accidents and the severity of the accidents. We thought it needed their attention. We asked them to do a safety study from the Route 388 to Route 19 intersection because of the increasing severity and quantity of vehicle crashes along this section of Route 422."
The Slippery Rock Township letter indicates that the timely response to completing the study will provide data for the township officials to quickly sit down with all state, county and municipal agencies "to brainstorm ideas on how we can start saving lives."
Johnson said there are some ideas being discussed about how to improve the highway's safety, but he doesn't know if any of them are possible. A safety study, he said, is a first step.
Vogler commented at the commissioners meeting Tuesday that "you can only do so much, but often times, it's tough to control how fast people drive, and people who drive become distracted. You can put in all the safety enhancements you want, but you still have people who drive that way."
