Voters will choose candidates for the six-year seat of elected supervisor for the 16 townships in Lawrence County.
In many cases, the candidates are running unopposed with no one filing in the opposite party.
The hopefuls for each township are:
•Hickory — Michael E. Hall, incumbent, Republican
•Little Beaver — Norman Davis, incumbent, Republican
•Mahoning — Gary Pezzuolo, incumbent, Democrat
•Neshannock — Joseph Gierlach, incumbent, Republican
•North Beaver — Robert Grant McKinley, incumbent, Republican
•Perry — James Radich, incumbent, and Michael Adam Sinclair Jr., both Democrat, and Tyler Hill, Republican
•Plain Grove — George W. Rodgers, incumbent, Republican
•Pulaski — Kelly Owens Smith, incumbent, Republican
•Scott — Thomas F. McCosby, incumbent, Republican
•Shenango — Brandon M. Rishel, incumbent, Democrat
•Slippery Rock — Doug Michaels, Martin Iorio and Tyler Lun, all Republican
•Taylor — Joseph Pauletich, incumbent, Democrat
•Union — Larry Brown, incumbent, Democrat; and Patrick Donofrio, Republican
•Washington — Richard Krezter, incumbent, Republican
•Wayne — Dennis Hall and William Hepler, incumbent, both Republican
•Wilmington — Jason J.M. Oehling, and Russell John Zehner, incumbent, both Republican.
